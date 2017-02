Arkansas High School Basketball

by: Scott McCaulley

Regional Action gets underway Wednesday with more games schedule today plus Harrison plays in the 5A District Semi-finals at Greenbrier tonight. Lady Goblins will play Clarksville at 6:30 followed by the Goblins and Morrilton at 7:45.

Regional winners on Wednesday include both the Berryville Girls as well as the Jasper Boys and Girls and the Alpena Boys.

Regional Scores/Schedule

1A at Omaha

Kingston 45 Deer Girls 15

Alpena 83 Mount Judea Boys 46

Jasper 66 Lead Hill Girls 25

Jasper 48 Lead Hill Boys 37

3A at Riverside

Mountain View 52 Corning Girls 41

Riverside 77 Yellville-Summit Boys 55

Osceola 59 Bergman Girls 53

Clinton 58 Osceola Boys 46

4A at West Fork

Berryville 43 Dardanelle Girls 36

Thursday

1A at Omaha

St. Joe vs. Alpena Girls 4:00

Deer vs. Kingston Boys 5:30

Omaha vs. Western Grove Girls 7:00

Omaha vs. Western Grove Boys 8:30

2A at Pangburn

Eureka Springs Boys vs. Jacksonville Lighthouse 5:30

3A at Riverside

Riverside vs. Valley Springs Girls 4:00

Rivercrest vs. Marshall Boys 5:30

Clinton vs. Hoxie Girls 7:00

Valley Springs vs. Manila Boys 8:30