Branson Community Marketing Plan: Ready for 2017

by Tim Church

BRANSON, Mo. – Following the record breaking success of Branson in 2016, the Branson/Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce and CVB roll outs its 2017 Branson Community Marketing Plan.

CVB Chief Marketing Officer Leah Chandler says one of the biggest changes to the 2017 marketing plan is to increase the digital budget to 22-percent:

To better understand who the chamber and CVB should be talking with to drive visitation and revenue to Branson, a market potential study was completed. Chandler shares the results of this study lead to some changes in its media market plan:

Chandler says the highlights of the community marketing plan also includes continuing to sponsor large industry conferences with Washington D.C. and Chicago being the two main focuses in 2017.

Additionally the 2017 plan includes using point-eight-percent of the budget for international marketing and also partnering with Downtown Branson to offer strategic input for its marketing efforts, and to bring the area under the Explore Branson umbrella.

The full Branson Community Marketing Plan had been posted on the Explore Branson online portal and is available to registered users. A link to the portal can be found here.