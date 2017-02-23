Branson Fire to Host Pyrotechnics Course in March

by Tim Church

BRANSON, Mo. – The City of Branson Fire and Rescue Department is hosting its bi-annual Pyrotechnics Course on Wednesday, March 1st.

This four hour course is designed to prepare theater owners, operators and pyrotechnic technicians to receive their pyrotechnics license through the Missouri Division of Fire Safety, according to Branson Fire Chief Ted Martin:

At the completion of the session, participates will be eligible to take the written exam given by the Missouri Fire Marshall’s Office.

The course begins at 1 p.m. and is being held at the fire departments training center, which is located in Building 13 Suite 6 on the Branson Ballparks of America campus.

Registration is required and all applicants will need to order a copy of the 2016 edition of the National Fire Protection Association Standard 1126 prior to the class date. To register for the course or for additional information, contact Branson Fire Rescue at (417) 243-2780.