Update: Branson Teacher’s Aide Charged with Sodomy, Child Molestation

BRANSON, Mo. – UPDATE, 6:26 p.m. – A former Branson School District employee is charged with felony counts of statutory sodomy and first-degree child molestation.

Jail logs indicate 59-year-old Larry Pemberton of Ozark is being held without bond in the Taney County Jail. He was booked on Wednesday.

Pemberton worked as a paraprofessional for the Branson Cedar Ridge Elementary School. He was released from the position on Tuesday.

The statutory sodomy charge stipulates deviate sexual intercourse with a person less than 14 years old.

Branson Superintendent Brad Swofford commented on the investigation…

According to court records, the charges against Pemberton were filed Thursday, but indicate the alleged offenses occurred in August of 2013.

Civil litigation is also pending against Pemberton and the Branson School District, according to local attorney Michael Horn, who says he is representing several victims of child sexual abuse committed by Pemberton.

In a press release issued Thursday afternoon, Horn called this case an “example of a school district attempting to cover up misconduct to save face, endangering students.”

