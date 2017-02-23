Funeral services for Carol Dean Jones age 78 of Spokane, Missouri will be held at 2:00 PM, Saturday, February 25, 2017 at Greenlawn Funeral Home in Branson with Bro Freddy McCoy and Bro Bill Rice officiating. Burial will follow in the Eisenhour Cemetery in Reeds Spring, Missouri.

He passed away on February 23, 2017 at his home.

Carol was born on August 13, 1938 at Reeds Spring, Missouri the son of Leslie Claude and Callie Eliza Wyer Jones. Carol was a longtime resident of the area and had work in construction most of his life. He was a member of the 65 Full Gospel Church at Reeds Spring, Missouri. He was united in marriage to Celia Tinker on June 30, 195 at Highlandville, Missouri and to this union was born five children.

He is survived by his wife, Ceclia Jones of the home. Three children; Harold Dean Jones and wife Dianna of Waukesha, Wisconsin, Julie Thiesse and husband Bob of Reeds Spring, Missouri and Belinda Clevenger and husband Sidney of Reeds Spring, Missouri. Two sisters, Alta Fay Jones of Fair Grove, Missouri and Letha Hoover of Branson, Missouri. Eight grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, two sons, Jerry Dean Jone and Jeffery Dean Jones, two brothers, Melvin Jones and Charles Jones. Six sisters, Delma Mease, Dorothy Stone, Gladys Henderson, Marie Brown, Shirley Seaton and Betty Maples.

Visitation will be from 1:00 PM until service time at 2:00 PM on Saturday at the funeral home.