Exeter Man Sentenced for Involuntary Manslaughter

by Sam Clanton

CASSVILLE, Mo. – A man from Exeter is sentenced to five years in prison on an involuntary manslaughter charge stemming from the 2015 death of 32-year-old Leanna Terry of Butterfield.

According to court records, 30-year-old Christopher Stogdill has been given credit for the time he served in jail awaiting his sentence, and has been granted a 120-day shock incarceration call-back from the Missouri Department of Corrections.

Stogdill was driving his car on Barry County Route CC in the early morning hours of July 18th, 2015, when the vehicle ran off the roadway and overturned, ejecting his passenger, Leanna Terry, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Stogdill was hospitalized for treatment of moderate injuries. He had been drinking, according to the charges against him.

Stogdill was also facing misdemeanor counts of DWI, C&I driving and failure to wear a seat belt, but those charges were later dismissed.

He pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter (vehicular – intoxicated) on December 20th.