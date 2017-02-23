Missouri HS Basketball: Blue Eye To Girls Finals

by: Scott McCaulley

The Blue Eye Lady Bulldogs used their defense to set-up many offensive opportunities to down the Vernon Lady Wildcats 58-41 in the semi-finals of the Class 2 District Girls Basketball Tournament at Galena Wednesday night.

The Lady Bulldogs smothered the Lady Bulldogs offense in the first half holding them to 13 points but Verona used some defense of their own as Blue Eye struggled with the press in the third quarter as the lead was down to 12 at the end of three. Blue Eye had a 7-0 run to start the fourth quarter and though Verona would make another run, the Lady Bulldogs were able to hold on for the win.

Konnor Patton led the Lady Bulldogs with 22 points.

Blue Eye will play Crane for the District Title Friday at 5:30. The Lady Pirates, rebuilding after winning four straight Class 2 State Championships, have surged late in season including their 57-47 win over Miller in Wednesday’s other semi-final.

Tonight in Galena the Boys semi-finals will include Marionville and Galena at 6:00 followed by Crane and Billings at 7:30. Also tonight, Bradleyville will play for their second straight Class 1 District Championship as the Lady Eagles take on Couch for the title at Badkersfield at 7:00. Finally, the Reeds Spring Girls wrap-up their regular season playing host to Monett.