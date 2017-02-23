Public Meeting in Omaha Postponed

by Shannon Cay

OMAHA, Ark. – A public meeting for a transitional living center in Omaha on Friday has been postponed.

The center, called Lotus Recovery Services, is currently in escrow on building at 50-35 Center Loop.

Scott Simmons, the head of the organization, says he would like to provide a place for 19-20 men to recover from drug addiction in a supervised location. He says he has been working with several state entities including the Arkansas Department of Corrections, Governor Asa Hutchenson and Congressman Steve Womack for over two years on this project.

He says this particular transitional home would be specifically for recovering drug addicts, but due to the licenses from the state of Arkansas, level one and two sex offenders may be included.

HometownDailyNews.com will be putting together an in-depth report in the coming days.