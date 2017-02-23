Teen Hurt in ATV vs. Pickup Crash at Hurley

by Sam Clanton

HURLEY, Mo. – A teenager from Crane is injured Thursday evening as he drives a 4-wheeler into the path of a pickup.

State troopers say the accident occurred around 4:30 p.m. at the intersection of Main Street and Rail Street in Hurley.

Fifteen-year-old Matthew Wilson reportedly pulled into the path of an eastbound truck driven by 51-year-old Tracy Potter of Clever, causing a rear-end collision.

Wilson was transported by ambulance to Cox South Hospital in Springfield for treatment of moderate injuries.

He was not wearing a safety device, according to the crash report.