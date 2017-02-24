A.I.I. Tournament at College of the Ozarks

by: Scott McCaulley

Two Automatic Bids each for the Men’s and Women’s NAIA Division Two National Basketball Championships are on the line this weekend as the College of the Ozarks Bobcats and Lady Bobcats host five other teams in the Association of Independent Institutions Tournament at the Keeter Athletic Complex.

Four games will be played today with four more on Saturday followed by the Women’s and Men’s Championship Games on Sunday. The teams that qualify for Sunday’s games will receive the Automatic Bids to the NAIA Postseason Tournaments. All College of the Ozarks games will be heard on Hometown Daily News. com and 106.3 KRZK.

Friday Schedule

Women

(4) Northern New Mexico vs. (5) Rochester College 1:00

(3) Haskell vs. (6) Johnson & Wales 3:00

Men

(4) C of O vs. (5) Indiana Northwest 5:00

(3) Central Christian vs. (6) Fisher 7:00

Saturday

Women

(1) C of O vs. NNM/Rochester Winner 1:00

(2) Indiana Northwest vs. Haskell/J & W Winner 3:00

Men

(1) Rochester College vs. C of O/NW IN Winner 5:00

(2) Washington Adventist vs. CCC/Fisher Winner 7:00

Sunday

Women’s Championship 2:00

Men’s Championship 4:00