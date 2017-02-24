Branson PD Renewing Communication Agreements

by Sam Clanton

BRANSON, Mo. – The Branson Police Department is renewing its agreements with the U-S Department of Justice and Missouri State Highway Patrol, allowing assets and timely information to be shared between the agencies.

Police Chief Stan Dobbins says the Equitable Sharing Agreement allows Branson Police to participate in the Justice Department’s Asset Forfeiture Program…

Dobbins says the second agreement authorizes his department to collect, receive, store and disseminate information from its MULES system, and recognizes the Highway Patrol as the state agency responsible for management and operation of Criminal Justice Information Systems…

Both agreements are scheduled for final approval next week.

In related news, the City of Branson is renewing its communication services contract with Springfield-based Radiophone Engineering, Inc.

This 50-thousand dollar contract covers radio service, repairs and equipment installation for police and all other city departments.