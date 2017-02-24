City to Reduce Hwy. 76 Traffic Next Week

by Sam Clanton

BRANSON, Mo. – The City of Branson will reduce West Highway 76 to one lane in front of the Titanic Museum beginning Monday, February 27th, through Friday, March 3rd.

Crews will be installing a new waterline and underground utility conduits across the highway as part of the 76 Revitalization Project.

Flagmen will direct traffic through the work zone. Drivers are asked to use caution.

Both lanes of Highway 76 will reopen at night.

Access to the Titanic Museum will be available off of Gretna Road.

Also next week, the city will close Ellen Street between Highway 76 and Sheryl Street to construct a new driveway and sidewalk at Ozarkland craft store.

This portion of Ellen Street will be closed for four days during construction. Drivers may use Francis Street for access to and from Highway 76.