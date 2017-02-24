Community Invited to BHS Musical Production of Peter Pan

by Tim Church

BRANSON, Mo. – The Branson High School Performing Arts Department invites the public to join them for one of their four performances of the musical Peter Pan.

Performances are scheduled for Thursday, March 2nd, Friday March 3rd and Saturday March 4th, at 7 p.m. and Sunday, March 5th, at 2 p.m. Tickets are on sale for eight-dollars for students and 10-dollars for adults.

Branson Elementary School students will also have the opportunity to participate in “A Day in Neverland” on Saturday, March 4th, from Noon to 2 p.m. Students will enjoy character stations with games, crafts, photo opportunities and more. Cost for this event is 20-dollars per child and includes a t-shirt, a light up wand and a souvenir button.

Tickets for Peter Pan can be purchased at the door or reserved ahead of time by calling 334-6511, ext. 5013 or e-mailing cottd@branson.k12.mo.us.