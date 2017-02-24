County Closes Grant for Saints Street Apartments

by Sam Clanton

FORSYTH, Mo. – Taney County Commissioners close out a Community Development Block Grant providing 100-thousand dollars for land acquisition in the Saints Street Apartments independent housing project.

Taney County Developmental Connections Executive Director Max Lytle appeared before the commission this week…

The affordable housing project is designed for residents with developmental disabilities, including autism and Down syndrome.

The county received authorization for the funds in 2014, and has gone through the proper channels to formally close out the grant.

Commissioners signed a certificate of completion and a CDBG close-out report.