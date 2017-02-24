Fruit Pruning Workshop to be Held Soon

by Shannon Cay

HARRISON, Ark. – There will be a fruit pruning workshop near Harrison next week.

The Boone County Cooperative Extension Service, The Boone County Farm Bureau, and Fenton Berry Farms are going to put on a workshop featuring the proper ways to prune blueberries, blackberries, and grapes. According to the University of Arkansas Extension, the best time to prune is during late winter or early spring just before the beginning of active growth.

The workshop is being held at the Fenton Berry Farm south of Harrison on March 2nd at 11:30 am. This event is free and open to the public. For more information, you will want to call the Boone County Extension Office at 870-741-6168.