Get-Away Driver in Walgreens Burglary Sentenced

by Sam Clanton

FORSYTH, Mo. – A man from Montgomery County, Texas is sentenced to five years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for his role in the burglary of Walgreens pharmacy in Hollister on December 3rd.

Hollister Police responded to the store just before midnight after alarms alerted them of a possible break-in. Officers initiated a traffic stop on a car without headlights leaving the scene.

When police stopped the car, the occupants fled on foot, leaving only the driver, 27-year-old Robert Wanza, inside the vehicle.

Taney County Prosecutor Jeff Merrell says surveillance video showed two people breaking into the store and stealing pills. He says the physical description of the burglars matched the occupants of the car who fled on foot – one of whom was apprehended later that night.

Merrell adds that some of the stolen pills were recovered in Wanza’s car, and the investigation led officers to identify him as the get-away driver for the burglars.

Wanza pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree burglary, a felony offense carrying a maximum sentence of seven years in prison.