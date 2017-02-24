Marion Co. Duo Enter Plea Agreement in Theft Case

by Shannon Cay

YELLVILLE, Ark, – Two men from Marion County are sentenced to five years in jail this week in connection with a residential burglary back in November 2016.

Court records show 21-year-old Matthew Bourg from Yellville and 23-year-old Garrett Marler from Lakeview entered into a plea agreement with the prosecuting attorney. According to a news release from the Former Marion County Sheriff Joan Vickers, Corporal Zeb Gilley observed the pair walking through a tree line, carrying two rifles, away from several homes near Highway 14 in Yellville.

According to the press release, Gilley called out to the two, who then fled on foot. After a short pursuit, both men were arrested without incident.

Bourg pleaded guilty to possession of meth, Hydrocodone, and Oxycontin, as well as residential burglary, theft of property and a felon in possession of a firearm.

Marler made his guilty plea to charges including burglary, theft of property, possession of meth, and a felon in possession of a firearm.