Public Meeting to be Held Concerning C&H Hog Farm

by Shannon Cay

JASPER, Ark. – There will be a public meeting concerning the C&H Hog farm in Jasper on March 7th.

A release from the Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality says the hog farm in Mount Judea has submitted its draft no-discharge permit This permit allows the C&H Hog farm to store liquid waste from the swine facility in accordance with Arkansas Pollution Control and Ecology Commission (APC&EC) Regulation 5.

Currently, the public commenting period for this land use permit is open on the ADEQ’s website under permit number “5264 dash W”. According to the release, while both oral and written comments will be taken at this public meeting, written comments are encouraged in the interest of accuracy.

During the meeting, ADEQ personnel will make a brief presentation and answer questions during the information part of the event, beginning at 6:00 p.m. A formal public hearing and comment period will follow.

The public meeting is being held in the Jasper School District Cafetorium on 600 School Street.

HERE is the link to the copy of the permit.

ADEQ’s contact person for submitting written comments prior to the public hearing, requesting information regarding the draft permit, or obtaining a copy of the permit and the Statement of Basis is Katherine McWilliams; contact information: Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality, Office of Water Quality, 5301 Northshore Drive, North Little Rock, AR 72118-5317; telephone 501-682-0648; e-mail: Water-Draft-Permit-Comment@adeq.state.ar.us.