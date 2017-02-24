Sen. Boozman to Host “Tele-Town Hall” Meeting

by Shannon Cay

WASHINGTON – Arkansas Senator John Boozman is hosting a “Tele-Town Hall” meeting on Monday (February 27th).

A release from his Washington Office says the Senator would like to remotely connect to his constituents and discuss topics under debate in Washington at 7:30 p.m. According to the release, this studio event allows the public to ask Boozman questions over the phone or listen to the conversation about the uses impacting them.

If you are interested in participating in the phone conversation, you should sign up HERE.