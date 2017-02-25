A.I.I. Tournament: C of O Men Knocked Out, Other Results

by: Scott McCaulley

The First Day of the Association of Independent Institutions Postseason Basketball Tournament at the Keeter Athletic Complex saw both number four seeds get taken out by the fifth seeds in close games. Unfortunately on the Men’s Side, that means a second straight year of an early exit by the College of the Ozarks Men.

The Bobcats succumbed to the timely shooting of Indiana University Northwest and won a game that turned out to be a shootout at the end 90-87. The Bobcats led most of the first half but the Red Hawks surged before halftime to force a tie, then went up by as many as 12 points in the second half before chipping away and regaining a four point lead with around eight minutes to go. From their the teams battled back and fourth with IU-NW taking the lead for the final time with just over 90 seconds to go. Ethan Davidson scored 21, Cameron Pashchke 20 for the Bobcats, who drop to 20-9 while the Red Hawks are 21-10.

The number four team on the Women’s side also fell in a close game with Northern New Mexico dropped a 76-75 decision to Rochester College. The other games went as seeded as number three Haskell won on the women’s side over Johnson and Wales 72-64 while the number three Central Christian Men held off Fisher College 64-52.

Today at the A.I.I. Tournament, the top seeded C of O Lady Bobcats will play against Rochester College in the first semi-final at 1:00 in a game that can be heard on 106.3 KRZK. The second semi-final at 3:00 will feature number two Women’s seed Indiana Northwest against Haskell. The Men’s semi-finals at 5:00 will feature number one Rochester against Indiana Northwest with number two Washington Adventist playing Central Christian at 7:00.