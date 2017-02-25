Arkansas High School Postseason Basketball Recap

A recap of High School Postseason Basketball action in Arkansas:
Harrison splits their 5A District Championship Games in Greenbrier Friday with the Lady Goblins taking the title beating Alma 53-37 while the Goblins fall to Maumelle 84-66. Both Harrison teams move on to the 5A State Championship Tournament next week at Magnolia.
Meanwhile in Regional Action, highlights include both Jasper teams winning their way to Championship Games today as are the Berryville and Valley Springs Girls.
Scores/Schedules
1A Regional at Omaha
Friday Scores
Jasper 60 Omaha Girls 29
Kingston 46 Alpena Girls 30
Deer 75 Alpena Boys 71 OT
Jasper 58 Omaha Boys 53
Today
Omaha vs. Alpena Girls 12:00
Omaha vs. Alpena Boys 1:30
Jasper vs. Kingston Girls 6:00
Jasper vs. Deer Boys 7:30
3A Regional at Riverside
Valley Springs 43 Mountain View Girls 31
Riverside 69 Marshall Boys 40
Today
Marshall vs. Clinton Boys 1:30
Valley Springs vs. Hoxie Girls 6:00
4A Regional at West Fork
Berryville 38 Pottsville Girls 35
Today
Berryville vs. Ozark Girls 6:00