Arkansas High School Postseason Basketball Recap

A recap of High School Postseason Basketball action in Arkansas:

Harrison splits their 5A District Championship Games in Greenbrier Friday with the Lady Goblins taking the title beating Alma 53-37 while the Goblins fall to Maumelle 84-66. Both Harrison teams move on to the 5A State Championship Tournament next week at Magnolia.

Meanwhile in Regional Action, highlights include both Jasper teams winning their way to Championship Games today as are the Berryville and Valley Springs Girls.

Scores/Schedules

1A Regional at Omaha

Friday Scores

Jasper 60 Omaha Girls 29

Kingston 46 Alpena Girls 30

Deer 75 Alpena Boys 71 OT

Jasper 58 Omaha Boys 53

Today

Omaha vs. Alpena Girls 12:00

Omaha vs. Alpena Boys 1:30

Jasper vs. Kingston Girls 6:00

Jasper vs. Deer Boys 7:30

3A Regional at Riverside

Valley Springs 43 Mountain View Girls 31

Riverside 69 Marshall Boys 40

Today

Marshall vs. Clinton Boys 1:30

Valley Springs vs. Hoxie Girls 6:00

4A Regional at West Fork

Berryville 38 Pottsville Girls 35

Today

Berryville vs. Ozark Girls 6:00