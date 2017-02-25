C of O Baseball Drops Two

by: Dori Rapinchuk, C of O Sports Information

It was a rough day for College of the Ozarks, as the men’s baseball team dropped two games to Ottawa University, 14-0 and 11-5.

In game one of the doubleheader, College of the Ozarks trailed only 4-0 headed into the top of the sixth, but a 6-run inning by Ottawa in the sixth, with another 4 in the seventh, gave Ottawa the 14-0 victory. The Cats managed only two hits off Spencer Redmond, who pitched a complete game for the Braves. Collan Thrasher, who gave up 5 earned runs on 7 hits, took the loss for the Cats. In game two the Cats fell behind early, trailing 6-0 headed into the bottom of the sixth. The Cats put up a run in the bottom of the inning, but turned around and gave up 5 in the top of the 7th and could only score 4 in their last half of the inning. The Bobcats tallied 8 hits, with Jesse Fisher going 2-for-3, while Dylan Heitz and J. D. Payne each were 2-for-4. Wyatt Saltarelli suffered the loss, giving up 6 runs on 9 hits. Ottawa has outscored their opponents 183-76 thus far in the season, so the Bobcats do not appear to be alone in struggling against the 12-4 Braves.

The Bobcats are now 9-6 on the season and will look to even up the series on Saturday as they face the Braves in another doubleheader beginning at Noon.

The men’s basketball team faced Indiana University Northwest on Friday evening, and both teams played an evenly matched game in the first half, heading into the locker room knotted up at 42 points apiece. IUN came back in the second half with a hot hand and took a 12 point lead by the 14 minute mark. Little by little the Cats narrowed the lead, managing to take a four point lead with 7:20 remaining. The Cats and RedHawks battled back and forth and were tied for the 12th time at the 1:40 mark, but IUN scored to take a one-point lead with 1:20 remaining and managed to hold on for the three-point win. Both IUN and CofO had five players score in double digits. Bobcats’ sophomore Ethan Davidson (Hollister) led the team with 21 points, and he, Kiefer Starbird, and Ryan Burland led the Cats with 6 rebounds each. Cameron Paschke put up 20 points, Burland had 12, and Starbird and Canyon Smith each posted 10.

The A.I.I. Conference tournament continues on Saturday, with the NAIA DII #8 College of the Ozarks women taking on Rochester College at 1 PM, followed by games at 3, 5 & 7 PM. The Championship Games for will take place on Sunday at 2 PM for the women and 4 PM for the men. Admission is $5 for adults.