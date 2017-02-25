C of O Overcomes Slow Start to Advance to A.I.I. Women’s Final

by: Scott McCaulley

The top seeded College of the Ozarks Lady Bobcats overcame a slow first half to wear down the Rochester College Lady Warriors and advance to the Association of Independent Institutions Tournament Championship Game at the Keeter Athletic Complex.

After trailing at the end of the first quarter and leading by only two at half, the Lady Bobcats pulled away for an 82-61 win using a 29-14 third quarter scoring advantage to secure the win. Sophomores Cassidy Johnson and Kelcie Cleeton led the way with Johnson scoring a game high 23 points while Cleeton posted another double-double scoring 16 points and collecting 10 rebounds.

The Lady Bobcats will play number two seed Indiana University Northwest in the Finals Sunday at 2:00. IUNW overcame a slow start of their own to apparently take control of the semi-final game with Haskell but had to hold off a late charge to preserve a 71-64 win. The Women’s Final can be heard on 106.3 KRZK.

One the men’s side of the A.I.I. Tournament, the top two seeds also move on but in close games as Rochester won a shootout with IUNW 98-91 while number two Washington Adventist trailed much of their game with Central Christian before rallying for a 70-68 win. The Men’s Final will take place at 4:00.