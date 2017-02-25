Celebrating the Business Community at Branson’s 70th Annual Black Tie Gala

Press Release



BRANSON, Mo. – Branson’s most prestigious event, the Branson/Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce & CVB’s Black Tie Gala, was be held on Friday, February 24 at the Branson

Convention Center. Honoring area individuals and businesses with the highly-regarded Community Awards, the event was well attended.

With over 700 Chamber and Community members in attendance, the event showcased high points of the community in 2016 and was a celebration of the year to come. “It was an honor to

join the business men and woman in our community to celebrate those who have made a great impact and we look forward to 2017,” said Jeff Seifried, President and CEO of the Branson/Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce and Convention & Visitors Bureau.

The night was highlighted with the presentation for eight community awards. The first award of the night, the Chamber of Commerce’s Jim Langham Ambassador award was presented to

Chamber Ambassador Denny Maples. The 2016 Taney County Partnership Economic Impact award was presented to Menards. 2016’s Care For Kids Award went to the Ozark Mountain

Family YMCA, and the Branson Ferris Wheel won the night’s Beautification award. Cindy Shook was awarded 2016’s Community Spirit award. The night also included the Ambassador

award being received by Brad Thomas and the 2016 Pioneer award to Al Moon. The night concluded with the presentation of the prestigious Mary award to Raeanne Presley.

“This event would not be possible without the support of our sponsors. Thank you to our Gala Sponsor, the Titanic Museum Attraction, our Celebration sponsors CoxHealth and the Branson

Convention Center and to all our sponsors who made this evening possible,” Seifried says.