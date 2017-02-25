Douglas County Sheriff Releases February Drug Arrests

Press Release

AVA, Mo. – During the week of February 7th to February 20th, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office has answered 188 Calls for Service and has arrested 14 subjects. There are currently 12 subjects incarcerated in the Douglas County Jail.

Warrants were issued for 2 individuals that were involved in a burglary that took place in Northeast Douglas County in late January. Amanda Stillwell/Halstead, 23 of Mtn. Grove, and Adam Bachhofer, 32 of Mtn. Grove, were charged with Felony Class D Stealing-$750 or more with a $10,000 10% cash or surety bond with CPS bond supervision and drug testing and no contact with the victims. Stillwell/Halstead is currently incarcerated in the Wright County Jail on separate charges. Bachhofer is currently incarcerated in the Department of Corrections for Probation and Parole related violations. This case was investigated by Sgt. Vernon Johnson.

A warrant was issued in late January for a Burglary that occurred in Northern Douglas County in October 2016. Lesley Parsons, 29 of Mansfield, was charged with Felony Class C Burglary 2nd Degree and Felony Class C Receiving Stolen Property with a $15,000 10% cash or surety bond with no contact with victim. Parsons is currently incarcerated in the Wright County Jail on separate charges. This case was investigated by Sgt. Vernon Johnson and Cpl. Nathan Long.

On February 1st, 2017 the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office received a call regarding a suspicious vehicle at Redbank Store. The caller stated that a male subject came into the store attempting to cash Arkansas checks with a Missouri ID. After being turned away the vehicle continued to linger in the parking lot. Deputies Stroud, Wallace, and Roberts responded to Redbank in an attempt to locate the vehicle in question. Deputy Stroud made contact with this vehicle in the area of County Road 546 and 543 with deputies Wallace and Roberts backing him up. The vehicle was found to have three occupants one of which, Simon Albrecht, 36 of Arkansas, was found to have 2 warrants from other areas that were non-extraditable. A search of the vehicle was conducted and Albrecht was taken into custody on a 24 hour investigational hold. A warrant was issued by the Prosecuting Attorney’s Office for the following charges: Felony Class E Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia-Amphetamine or Methamphetamine This warrant carried a bond of $10,000 10% cash or surety with CPS supervision and drug testing. Albrecht appeared in court on February 16th, 2017 and was released on his own recognizance with CPS supervision in Springfield and a court date in April.

On February 6th, 2017 the Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested Quisto Eustler, 29 of Squires, on a Kansas warrant. Eustler was booked into the Douglas County Jail. On February 7th, 2017, Eustler was served with a Felony Class E warrant for Resisting/Interfering with Arrest for a Felony, $15,000 cash only bond, which was a result of Eustler’s lack of cooperation with Highway Patrol upon his initial arrest. Eustler was held in the Douglas County Jail until he appeared in court on February 16th. At that time Eustler’s bond was reduced $2,500 cash only with CPS and drug testing, house arrest, and GPS monitoring. Kansas also withdrew their warrant and Eustler bonded on his local warrant.

On February 6th, 2017, Erin Nichols, 24 of Ava, was arrested by Mansfield Police Department on two Douglas County warrants. The first warrant was issued in late January on a Missouri State Highway Patrol case from November of 2016 for Felony Class C Possession of a Controlled Substance (methamphetamine). This warrant carried a $15,000 10% cash or surety bond requiring CPS supervision with drug testing. The second warrant was issued in early February for Fail to Obey Judge’s Order on charges from June of 2016 for Felony Class C Possession of Controlled Substance (methamphetamine) and Misdemeanor Class A Unlawful Use of Drug Paraphernalia this case was investigated by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office. This warrant had no bond, but required that Nichols serve a 10 day court commit in the Douglas County Jail. Nichols appeared in court on February 16th and was released on both charges with house arrest.

On February 15th, 2016, Deputy Gabe Stroud conducted a traffic stop on Justin Treece, 29 of Nixa. From this traffic stop Treece was held on a 24 hour investigational hold in the Douglas County Jail while a warrant was issued by the Prosecuting Attorney. Treece is now incarcerated on the following charges:

Felony Class D Possession of Controlled Substance Except 35gm or less of Marijuana/Synthetic Cannabinoid (methamphetamine)

Misdemeanor Class D Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Misdemeanor Class D Driving While Revoked/Suspended 1st Offense

Misdemeanor Class D Owner Operating Motor Vehicle Without Maintaining Financial Responsibility (registration) 1st Offense

This warrant carries a $15,000 10% cash or surety bond with CPS supervision with drug testing. Treece is currently incarcerated in the Douglas County Jail.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office will continue to combat the illegal drug problem in Douglas County. At times it appears to be a revolving door with the same subjects being arrested time after time; however, myself and the Deputies of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office will continue to keep aggressively attacking this issue. At some point I believe that it is going to have to be recognized that treatment and rehab is not going to work for the majority of people, thus forcing the law makers to adopt stiffer penalties for those REPEAT offenders.

I have been told by many that illegal drug use is a victimless crime!! Let us look at that: If someone were to sell drugs to your child, and get them addicted to meth which makes them an unproductive member of society…Who is the victim?

Let’s start with the now addicted child that can no longer function in society. The parents of that addicted child, who now have to take care their grandchildren because the user no longer can. The Citizens of this community because the drugs have made the person unable to care for their children so now they are on state assistance. The Citizens whose property was stolen and sold, in order for the drug user to get their next fix. The child of the user who was born with methamphetamine in its system that spends days and days in urgent care and if fortunate enough to live will fight everyday of their life to overcome the decision’s their parents made. The tax payers on a local level that pay to have a person incarcerated over and over in county jails.

Let’s not kid ourselves, the methamphetamine and illegal drug use problems has probably impacted most families in this community in some way whether if being a victim of a crime or a family member that has become addicted.

Drug use is not a victimless crime, Drug use is not a disease, IT IS A CHOICE.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office has always tried to help those that we have arrested for illegal drug use as much as we can and we have been sympathetic to the addiction and realize that most will mess up. We will continue to help ever one of those that come through our doors whether they want to help themselves or not. However, after repeatedly continuing to use, it becomes a choice. They are choosing to continue to use drugs, just as many of us choose not to.

As a community we must continue to fight this problem to ensure the future of next generations. Hopefully a day will come that we can rid our community of the illegal drugs that are trying to destroy it.

If you have any information regarding illegal drug use please call the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office at 417-683-1020 or you can leave an anonymous tip of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office web page. www.dcsosheriff.com

Sheriff Chris Degase