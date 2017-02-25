Hollister FBLA Members Earn Honors

Press Release

HOLLISTER, Mo. – Hollister High School members of Future Business Leaders of America recently attended the District 18 Leadership Conference at Missouri State University where they competed in various business related events. Awards were presented to members placing in the top five in the competition.

Hollister students receiving awards were Craigon Bradley, 5th place in FBLA Principles and Procedures; Madison Hatfield, 4th place in Impromptu Speaking; James Vrana, 3rd place in Accounting; Craigon Bradley, Patrick Schultz and Olyvia Rowland, 2nd place in Digital Video Production; Patrick Schultz, 2nd place in Job Interview; Emily Jones, 1st place in Web Design. Grant Barney received a wild card invitation to compete in Computer Problem Solving, Cyber Security and Networking Concepts.

Craigon Bradley, James Vrana, Emily Jones and Grant Barney will advance to state competition in Springfield in April. Members who place in the top four at State Leadership Conference will qualify to compete at national competition in Anaheim, CA, this summer.

District 18 consists of 18 schools in Southwest Missouri with a total membership of 950. Advisors for the club are Mrs. Debbie Block and Mrs. Laura Burton.