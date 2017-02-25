Missouri Postseason Basketball Recap

by: Scott McCaulley

A recap of High School Postseason Basketball Action in Missouri:

While the Crane Lady Pirates are on a rebuilding mode, one thing they haven’t forgotten how to do is win District Championships as the fifth seed at the Class 2 District claimed the program’s fifth straight championship outlasting the top seeded Blue Eye Lady Bulldogs 47-41. The Lady Bulldogs, who had beaten Crane earlier this season, had gone on a run early in the fourth quarter, much as they had in their semi-final win over Verona Wednesday, to get the lead but the Lady Pirates were able to overcome that and claim the championship. Kohnnar Patton led Blue Eye with 16 points while Crane got 20 from Madison Hicks.

Crane made it a sweep of the Class 2 District Titles at Galena as they Pirates also knocked off the top seed on the Boys Side as they edged Marionville 50-49. Both Crane teams will play in the Class 2 Sectional at Carthage on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Bradleyville claims the Class 1 District Championship at Bakersfield as the top seeded Eagles downed Dora 77-44 and will play in the Class 1 Sectional Tuesday at Mountain Grove against Eminence.

Today, play opens in the Class 4 District at Bolivar with the Reeds Spring Lady Wolves taking on Bolivar at 1:00 with Class 5 District action opening in Springfield at Glendale High School as the Branson Boys play against Parkview at 3:00. The Branson Game can be heard on 106.3 KRZK.