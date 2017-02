Press Release

REEDS SPRING, Mo. – The public is invited to tour the new Reeds Spring Middle School on Tuesday, February 28.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony will begin at 5:30 p.m., followed by superintendent Michael Mason’s remarks at 6:00 p.m. in the auditorium. From 6:30-8:00 p.m. you can walk around the building.

Staff members and students will be available to answer questions.