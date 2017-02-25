Pianist Dr. Scott Carrell to Perform at College of the Ozarks

Press Release

POINT LOOKOUT, Mo. — On Friday, Feb. 24, at 7:30 p.m. pianist Dr. Scott Carrell will perform in the Gittinger Music Building Newman Recital Hall at College of the Ozarks. The complimentary recital is open to the public. Seating is limited, available on a first come, first served basis.

“I am very excited that our students get to hear such an eclectic and talented pianist,” said Dr. Clara Christian, assistant professor of music. “He will be playing some fun ragtime pieces and American music as well as performing pieces by Maurice Ravel and Franz Liszt. It will be a program that is fun, educational, and inspiring.”

Carrell teaches music theory, along with piano and other related courses, at Harding University in Searcy, Arkansas. Carrell is in demand as a soloist, collaborative artist, teacher, and adjudicator. He is currently recording a disc of piano works by French composer Noël Gallon.

During the recital, Carrell will provide history and descriptions for each piece performed.