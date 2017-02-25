Saturday High School Basketball Postseason Scores

by: Scott McCaulley

Among the highlights in Arkansas Postseason Basketball is a Regional Championship for the Berryville Girls and the conclusion of play at the 1A Regional in Omaha. In Missouri, the Branson Boys and Reeds Spring Girls close out their seasons with losses in the Opening Round of District Tournament play:

1A Regional at Omaha

Omaha 36 Alpena Girls 29 (3rd)

Alpena 73 Omaha Boys 71 (3rd)

Jasper 71 Kingston Girls 65 (1st)

Jasper Deer Boys (1st)

3A Regional at Riverside

Marshall 53 Clinton Boys 46 (3rd)

Hoxie 49 Valley Springs 42 (1st)

4A Regional at West Fork

Berryville 53 Ozark Girls 47 (1st)

Missouri Districts

4A at Bolivar

Bolivar 61 Reeds Spring Girls 26

5A at Glendale

Parkview 75 Branson Boys 59