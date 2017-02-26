Reeds Spring School District to Host Golden Friends Luncheon

A large crowd turned out for the 2016 Golden Friends Luncheon.

Press Release

 

REEDS SPRING, Mo. – The Reeds Spring R-IV School District would like to invite anyone age 55 and older to the annual Golden Friends Luncheon on Wednesday, March 15 at 12 p.m. in the Reeds Spring High School auxiliary gym.

This is a chance for the district to show gratitude to our patrons who have long supported the Wolves. Guests will receive a free meal as well as entertainment from the RSHS Jazz Band and the Elementary Singers. This year’s theme is “Spirit of the Wolves.” Guests are encouraged to wear red and white, old letter jackets, or any Wolves apparel.

Table Rock Community Bank sponsors the luncheon. Please RSVP for the event by calling 417-272-8173, extension 4023.