C of O, Washington Adventist Win A.I.I. Titles

by: Scott McCaulley

The finals of the Association of Independent Institutions Tournaments on Sunday at the Keeter Athletic Complex features the top two seeds on both the Men’s and Women’s Side as well as four National Ranked NAIA Division Two Teams.

The first game of the day featured the 8th Ranked College of the Ozarks Lady Bobcats against the 14th Ranked Indiana University Northwest Lady Red Hawks and after the visitors took an earlier 5-0 lead, the Lady Bobcats slowly took control of the game and then exploded in the second quarter and eventually rolled to an 83-58 win. Cassidy Johnson had the big first quarter scoring 11 of C of O’s 21 points followed by a big second quarter both points and rebounding wise by Kelsie Cleeton helping the Lady Bobcats outscore IUNW 27-7. Then Hannah Wisdom took center stage in the third quarter scoring nine of the points on a C of O 11-0 run to start the second half. Cleeton would end up with her second straight double double scoring 15 points and 12 rebounds helping her earn the A.I.I. Tournament’s Most Valuable Player Award. Johnson led C of O with 19 points while Wisdom added 16 as both were named to the All-Tournament Team. Lakin Simmerman also scored in double figures for the second straight day adding 11 points. The Lady Bobcats go to 26-4 for the season while IUNW, who were led by Gina Rubino’s 17 points, fall to 25-6.

The second game featured the 4th Ranked Rochester College Warriors and the 21st Ranked Washington Adventist Shock. The was close until the final seven minutes, when the Shock used a 9-0 run to gain control of the game and go on to a 78-63 win. Tyrus Fleetwood led the scoring with 23 points while Elliot Meredith added 20. Brian Bridgeforth, who had a double double in Sunday’s game, was named the A.I.I. Tournament Most Valuable Player. The loss was only the second of the season for Rochester, who falls to 29-2 while Washington Adventist goes to 22-6.

All four teams will be in their respective NAIA Division Two National Basketball Championships beginning on March 8.