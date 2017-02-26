C of O Hosts Singer and Composer Tony Melendez

Press Release

POINT LOOKOUT, Mo. — On Monday, Feb. 20, 2017, College of the Ozarks hosted Tony Melendez, a talented composer and musician. He spoke of his inspirational journey and performed many of his most popular songs.

Born without arms, Melendez learned how to perform day-to-day activities with his feet. At the age of 16, he learned how to play the guitar with his toes and write his own songs. Pope John Paul II recognized his talents in 1987 and brought his unrestrained abilities as a guitarist to national attention.

Melendez has traveled across America and 40 foreign countries, appearing on television on “The Today Show,” “Good Morning America,” “CBS This Morning,” and many more. Additionally, he has won numerous awards and honors, including the first annual Inspirational Hero Award from the NFL Alumni Association at Super Bowl XXIII, in Miami Gardens, Florida.

After authoring his best-selling autobiography, “A Gift of Hope,” Melendez recorded his first album in 1989. Titled “Never Be the Same,” the collection of contemporary Christian songs received nominations for Best New Artist of the Year from Cashbox Magazine and the Gospel Music Association. His latest album, “Hands In Heaven,” reflects the perceptive and deeply rooted insights into his life and faith.

“With God you can do absolutely anything,” said Bethany Dunn, sophomore public relations major. “People like Tony Melendez help show us that.”

For additional information, contact the Public Relations Director Valorie Coleman at (417) 690-2212.