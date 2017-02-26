Courtney Roberts Joins Cornerstone Bank

Press Release

HARRISON, Ark. – Jason Tennant, EVP and Chief Lending Officer, Cornerstone Bank, is pleased to announce the hiring of Ms. Courtney Roberts. She has joined Cornerstone Bank as a new loan officer. Courtney will be handling residential mortgage loans as well as consumer loans in the bank’s new Harrison market office.

Tennant stated, “We are thrilled to have a person join our bank with Courtney’s overall banking experience of 10 years. She joins an already strong banking team in Harrison. I know that Courtney will excel at lending and provide the personal and professional service that our clients deserve.”

Courtney is a graduate of Berryville High School and resides in Bergman with her four children. She is very active in the Woodland Heights Baptist Church and the Bergman Parent Teacher Organization.

Tennant added, “We are blessed to have her affiliation and trust, she will be a huge benefit to our bank as we continue to grow our Cornerstone Home Mortgage division. We welcome Courtney to the Cornerstone family.”