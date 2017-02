by Shannon Cay

PURDY, Mo. – A man from Purdy is hurt after crashing his four-wheeler in Barry County on Sunday.

Troopers say 34-year-old Joshua Talburt was driving southbound near a home located at 76-46 State Highway Double H at 1:00 p.m. According to the online crash report, he was traveling at high rate of speed and then fell off of the vehicle.

He was taken by Barry Lawrence Ambulance to Cox Hospital South in Springfield to be treated for moderate injuries.