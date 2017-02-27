Area Women Invited to Pure Joy Event at Mansion Theatre

by Tim Church

BRANSON, Mo. – Women ages 15 and up are invited to the 8th Annual Pure Joy event on Friday, March 31st, at The Mansion Theatre in Branson.

Pure Joy International Vice President Betsy Berry says the event theme also fits into who this event is for; real women, with real issues, serving the real God:

This event is free and no registration is required. Berry says last year they had over 2,000 people in attendance and they hope to fill up all 3,000 seats in The Mansion Theatre this year.

The doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the event kicks-off at 7 p.m. Berry says they invite everyone to come early to take part in some fun giveaways and laughter. More information on this event can be found here.