Billy C. Dowler, age 78, of Cassville, Missouri, passed away Thursday, February 23, 2017 at Mt. Vernon Place Care Center.

He was born August 20, 1938 in Kennett, Missouri the son of Jesse Gilbert and Goldie (Williams) Dowler. He was united in marriage to Betty Mayse, who preceded him in death. Also preceding him in death were his parents; four brothers and four sisters.

Surviving are two sons, Chris Dowler of St. Louis, Missouri and Billy Dowler of Bowling Green, Missouri; two step-sons, Johnny Hall and Jerry Hall; two step-daughters, Carol Salsman and Tina Stricklin; two sisters, Bertha Anderson and her husband Steve of Cassville, Missouri and Dorothy Gilbert of Cassville, Missouri; three grandchildren, April Starks, Katie Ruble and Jessica Dowler; one great granddaughter, Harmony Starks and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Billy grew up and received his education in southeast Missouri. He was a crop farmer and flew a crop duster plane. For several years he was an over the road truck driver. Twenty years ago he moved from Advance, Missouri to southwest Missouri to make his home. He also worked for Miracle at Monett for several years. He was of the Baptist faith. He enjoyed running remote control cars and trucks.

Graveside services will be held at 10:00 A.M. Tuesday, February 28, 2017 at Oak Hill Cemetery in Cassville under direction of Fohn Funeral Home in Cassville. Pastor Rick Cooper will conduct the services.