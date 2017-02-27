Bonnie June (Rose) Shrum, age 77, of Washburn, Missouri, passed away Thursday, February 23, 2017 at Cox Hospital in Monett.

She was born May 2, 1939 at Washburn, Missouri, the daughter of Lionel and Florence (Patterson) Rose. On March 25, 1955 she was united in marriage to Loyd Shrum and to this union three children were born. Loyd preceded her in death on May 1, 2013. Also preceding her in death were her parents and one grandson, Steven Lee Petty.

Surviving are her three children, Harold Loyd Shrum and his wife Carrie, Linda Petty and her husband Randy and Jerry Dale Shrum and his wife Peggy all of Washburn; six grandchildren, Jeremy Shrum, Travis Stettnisch, Amy Greek, Kayla Holmes, Jake Shrum and Jaime Shrum; seven great grandchildren, Madison, Dillin, Westin, Sahara, Tristan, Jasmine and Haven; two brothers, Jerry Rose and Dale Rose both of Washburn and one sister, Diana Rose-Webb of Seneca.

Bonnie attended Mission Baptist Church. She attended school at Measel Prairie and Southwest High School. She was a lifelong resident of Barry County, where she and Loyd had a dairy, sawmill and crafts and milked cows for forty-five years. Bonnie loved to go – if anyone called and asked she was ready in five minutes. She loved her children and grandkids and enjoyed watching them play ball. Bonnie would always help anyone. She loved to tease people and be teased. One of her favorite pastimes was fishing.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 A.M. Monday, February 27, 2017 at Fohn Funeral Home in Cassville. Brother Dayton Brattin and Brother Richard Mahurin will conduct the services. Burial will be in King Cemetery at Seligman, Missouri.

The family will receive friends from 4:00 until 6:00 P.M. Sunday at Fohn Funeral Home in Cassville