Chronic DWI Offender Sentenced to 12 Years in Prison

by Sam Clanton

FORSYTH, Mo. – A man from Hollister is sentenced to 12 years in prison after pleading guilty to driving while intoxicated as a chronic offender.

Branson Police arrested 52-year-old Randy Stearns on May 1st, 2016, after responding to the Stone Castle Resort on a report of a man attempting to steal items from a maintenance shed.

According to Taney County Prosecutor Jeff Merrell, police arrived to find Stearns trying to back a van out of the parking lot. Although the items he tried to take were recovered, officers arrested Stearns for suspicion of burglary and DWI.

Merrell says a blood draw showed his blood alcohol level to be over point-1-8 percent (0.18%) – more than twice the legal limit for operating a motor vehicle.

Stearns was charged as a chronic offender due to having at least four prior alcohol-related offenses on his record.