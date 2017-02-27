Celebration service for Doris E. Merrill will be Saturday, Feb. 25 at 4 PM in the Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson. Pastor Gary McSpadden will officiate. Mrs. Merrill passed away Wednesday, February 22, 2017.

Doris Evelyn Merrill was born February 24, 1932 in Aaronsburgh, PA. She was the daughter of Harry and Beulah I. (Johnson) Miller.

She had lived in California for many years. Doris was a proprietor of a Window Cleaning business in San Jose and a candy store Mrs. B’s in Turlock. She moved to Branson from Turlock, California. Doris was a member of the Faith Life Church, Branson.

She was preceded in death by her parents Harry & Beulah Miller; her husband’s Glenn Bradley and Robert Merrill; two brothers Harry Miller and Bill Miller and three sisters Beatrice Cole, Millie Shumar and Alberta Christopher.

Doris is survived by her children Terrie Phillips, Kim Popejoy and husband Billie; Roger Bradley and wife Pam all of Branson; Dean Bradley and wife Gloria of Nixa; one brother Jim Miller of Palm Coast, Fla.; seven grandchildren and four great grandchildren.

Visitation will be Saturday, Feb.25 from 3PM until service time in the Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson.