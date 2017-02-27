Edith Irene Davis, Kimberling City, MO, daughter of Edwin P. and Edith (Steele) Allen, was born November 11, 1926 in Kansas City, KS and departed this life on February 26, 2017 at the age of 90.

Irene had been a resident of the area for twenty five years moving here from Olathe, KS. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Kimberling City and was a member of the China Painters Club.

Irene was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph B. Davis and her parents.

Survivors include: two sons, Philip Davis and wife Shirley of Kimberling City, MO and Rodney Davis of Portland, OR; one daughter, Debbie Markowitz and husband, Stan of Omaha, NE; one sister, Evelyn Ellsworth of Olathe, KS; nine grandchildren and six great grandchildren and a host of other family and friends.

Memorial service will be at a later date. Burial will be in Missouri Veterans Cemetery. Cremation was under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home Kimberling City, MO