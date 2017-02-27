Extreme Makeover: Showboat Branson Belle Edition

by Tim Church

BRANSON, Mo. – Herschend Family Entertainment announces an all new Table Rock Lake experience when the Showboat Branson Belle launches for the first time 2017 on March 4th.

Since the Showboat closed at the end of last season, members of the Marine Crew to the Waitstaff have been hard at work to complete phase one of a two-year multi-million dollar project, according to Operations Director for the Showboat Branson Belle Nick Guevel:

Alongside the renovations to the Showboat itself, Guevel shares a new noon show, “County on the Lake” is being added to the summer lineup:

Additional Showboat experiences, new for 2017, include a BBQ lunch for the Noon shows, an expanded Captain’s Club section with premium dining options, new top deck seating for expansive lake views, an updated boarding process and a live top deck acoustic performances.

Returning to the boat for 2017 is the headline show CELEBRATE! Featuring the talents of male vocal group The ShowMen, Cassandre Faimon-Haygood, dance troupe Rhythm and Comedian Emcee Christopher James.

Ticket reservation information and cruise times can all be found here.