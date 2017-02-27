Glosser “C.G.” Paul, 95 of Bradleyville, died Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017. He was born Aug. 19, 1921 in Waldron, AR, son of Nathaniel and Lundy (Perry) Paul.

Glosser was a devout Christian man, traveling with his wife throughout his various ministries. He was an ordained General Baptist Minister for over 52 yrs.

He is survived by a brother, Russell Paul; granddaughter, Evelyn Cannon and her husband Pat; two great-grandchildren, Tyler Gimlin and Amanda Gimlin; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his wife of 70 years, Chauncy Paul

his parents; son Darrell, who played basketball for Bradleyville High School and was an All-American member of the winning team at State; siblings, Dorothy, Floyd, Hershel, and Doris.

Visitation will be Mon. Feb. 27 from, 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Whelchel Grace Funeral Home. Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Tues. Feb. 28, 2017 at New Vision Baptist Church in Taneyville. Burial will follow at New Blair Cemetery, Bradleyville.

Go to www.whelchelgracefuneralhome.com to leave a condolence message or light a memorial candle.