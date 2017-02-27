Funeral services for Jack Wallace age 82 of Branson, Missouri will be at 10:00 AM, Friday, March 3, 2017 at Friendly Baptist Church with Pastor Monty Dunn officiating. Burial will follow in the Little Zion Cemetery in Douglas County, Missouri under the direction of Greenlawn Funeral Home in Branson.

He passed away on February 26, 2017 at his home in Branson.

Jack was born on May 8, 1934 in Sargent, Missouri the son of Arthur lee and Sallie Ann Morton Wallace. He was a former resident of the Houston, Missouri area and had been a farmer, an employee of a shoe factory, had been a night watchman at Shepherd of The Hills Farm, was owner/operator of a dump truck, and had worked in construction building many spec homes and was the owner/operator of the Branson Heights Flea Market. He was a member of the Friendly Baptist Church in Branson.

Survivors are his wife, Evelyn Wallace of the home. Five children; Bill Wallace of Tahlequah, Oklahoma, Jeannette Gamble (Joe) of Hollister, Mo., Sherry Cousins of Hollister, Mo., Bruce Wallace (Debbie) of Hollister, Missouri and Jackie Lynn Amburn of Highlandville, Missouri. Three brothers; Roy Wallace of Florida, Tom Wallace and Don Wallace both of St. Joseph, Missouri, one sister, Hazel Wallace of St. Joseph, Missouri. 11 Grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, his first wife, Zetta Wallace, two brothers, Delmar Wallace and Raymond Wallace and a sister Dorothy McClaskey.

Visitation will be held from 6:00 until 8:00 PM Thursday, March 2, 2017 at Greenlawn Funeral Home in Branson.