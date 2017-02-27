Kathy Ann Curry, age 56, of Eagle Rock, Missouri, passed away Tuesday February 21, 2017 in her home.

She was born May 15, 1960 in Stella, Missouri the daughter of Doyle and Lorene (Wright) Fletcher. On June 23, 1980 in Tulsa, Oklahoma she was united in marriage to Bill Curry, who survives. Also surviving are three sons, Justin Curry of Webb City, Missouri, David Curry and Ron Roach of Orlando, Florida and BJ Curry and Natalie of Pierce City, Missouri; one brother Rick Fletcher and Karen of Wayne, Missouri; two sisters, Glenda Hollis and Richard of Washburn, Missouri and Brenda Turner and Tom of Cassville, Missouri; six grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

Preceding her in death were her parents.

Kathy received her education at Washburn and graduated from Southwest High School. She was a homemaker and was of the Baptist faith. She enjoyed being with her grandkids and growing flowers.

Graveside services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Saturday, February 25, 2017 in Truelove Cemetery at Wayne, under direction of Fohn Funeral Home in Cassville. Pastor Tony Ball will conduct the services.

Contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital in memory of Kathy.