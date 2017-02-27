Missouri District Basketball Today

NOTE: The Branson Girls game with Ozark at the Class 5 District at Missouri State can be heard at 6:00 on Hometown Daily News.com and 106.3 KRZK. The Reeds Spring Boys game with Marshfield at the Class 4 District at Bolivar can be heard on perryphillipssports.com.

Today’s Schedule

Class 5 at MSU/Hammons Center

Kickapoo vs. Parkview Girls 4:30

Branson vs. Ozark Girls 6:00

Kickapoo vs. Parkview Boys 7:30

Glendale vs. Ozark Boys 9:00

Class 4 at Bolivar

Reeds Spring vs. Marshfield Boys 6:00

Rogersville vs. West Plains Boys 7:30