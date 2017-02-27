Memorial services for Pastor Shannon V. McCall, 94, Branson, Mo. will be Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017 at 2:00 PM. at the Faith Life Church in Branson. Pastor Jody Woodward will officiate. Pastor McCall passed away Feb. 22, 2017 at Cox Medical Center Branson.

Shannon was born Aug. 6, 1922 in Kodak, Tenn. He was one of twelve children born to Frank and Hattie (Snyder) McCall. Shannon served his country in World War II in the United States Army. He was stationed in the European Theater for three and half years. Shannon served in the battles and campaigns at Naples-Foggia; Rome-Arno; Rhineland and Southern France. He received the EAME Theater ribbon w/4 bronze Stars per WD GO #33/45 and the World War II Victory Medal.

After returning from the war he was an Assembly of God Minister for two churches near Knox County, Tenn. After retiring from pastoral duties he taught for many years Sunday School. Shannon also worked for the Knoxville Utility Board as a service repair man working with natural gas. Shannon had worked for the Murray Guard in the Jackson area as a security guard.

Shannon moved to the Branson area to be close to his daughter moving from Jackson, Tenn. One of his favorite hobbies was fishing in Lake Taneycomo and the White River for Trout. Shannon also enjoyed watching colligate football games, especially his favorite, University of Tennessee the Volunteers of Knoxville, Tenn.

He was preceded in death by his parents, nine siblings, his wives and one son Leroy Kramer.

Pastor Shannon McCall is survived by children Thomas David McCall and wife Wilma; Dianne McCall Sage all of Knoxville, Tenn.; Kenneth Kramer and wife Lenda, and daughter-in-law Mavis Kramer all of Heiskell, Tenn.; Beverly Kramer Johnson and husband David of Branson, Mo.; two sisters Dorothy Langston of Strawberry Plains, Tenn.; Mary Hackworth of Winter Haven, Fla.; seven grandchildren, fourteen great grandchildren and four great great grandchildren.

Graveside services will be held in the Ridgecrest Cemetery, Jackson Tenn., Friday, March 3, 2017, 11 AM. Pastors Brad and Christie Davis will officiate. Services are under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson, Mo.