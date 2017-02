by Tim Church

BUTTERFIELD, Mo. – A young man from Purdy is injured in a single vehicle crash this (Monday) morning, two miles north of Butterfield in Barry County.

The Missouri Highway Patrol reports 20-year-old Matthew Watson was traveling southbound on Barry County Road 1095 at 6:17 p.m., when he ran his vehicle off of the left side of the roadway and struck a fence.

Watson was transported by private vehicle to Cox Hospital in Monett to be treated for his minor injuries.