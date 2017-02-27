Graveside services for Richard H. Melton age 98 of Mt. Vernon, Missouri formerly of Branson will be held at 12:30 PM, Thursday, March 2, 2017 at the Ozarks Memorial Park Cemetery in Branson with Jon Clemenson officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Greenlawn Funeral Home in Branson.

He passed away on February 24, 2017 at the Mount Vernon Veterans Home in Mount Vernon, Missouri.

Richard was born on April 7, 1918 in Forsyth, Missouri the son of Higdon and Daisy Vanzandt Melton. He served in the U.S. Navy aboard the battleship U.S.S. Idaho from 1936 until 1940. He was a machinist mate. He was a Navy Veteran and life member of the D.A.V. He retired as city manager of San Simeon, California in 1984 and he and his wife Ruth returned to Missouri to enjoy time with the grandkids.

Survivors are his six children; Larry Melton (Tommie) of Republic, Missouri, Kenny Melton (Wendy) of California, Beverly J. Heilman (Larry) of Ohio, Diana Heckler (Bill) of Republic, Missouri, Debbie Clemenson (Jon) of Branson and Richard H. Melton III (Tammy) of St. Louis, Missouri, 11 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, the love of his life of 72 years, Ruth Snider Melton, four brothers and two sisters.

Visitation will be held from 11:00 until Noon on Thursday, March 2, 2017 at Greenlawn Funeral Home in Branson before the graveside service at 12:30 PM.

Visit www.greenlawnfuneralhome.com to leave online condolences.