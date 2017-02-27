Rodney “Dale” Bowman, age 70, of Cassville, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, February 22, 2017 at Cox Medical Center South in Springfield, Missouri.

He was born September 13, 1946 in Hillsboro, Ohio the son of Charles and Lucille (Jodrey) Bowman. On September 10, 1965 in Cassville he was united in marriage to Helen Marie Skelton, who preceded him in death on February 22, 2014. Also preceding him in death were his parents and one brother, Leon Bowman.

Surviving are two sons, Kevin Bowman and his fiancée Cindy Ennis of Cassville, Missouri and Chuck Bowman of Cassville, Missouri; one daughter, Angie Luney and her fiancé Tim Cooper of Kimberling City, Missouri; one sister, Linda Rothwell and her husband Terry of Hillsboro, Ohio and three grandchildren, Michael Bohanan and his wife Jamie and Clayton and Kelsey Ennis.

Dale grew up and received his education in Hillsboro, Ohio where he graduated from high school. He served in the United States Air Force. For several years he was employed as a machinist at Fasco. Some of his favorite pastimes were fishing, mushroom hunting, rabbit hunting, tinkering in his garage and spending time with his grandkids.

The family will receive friends from 2:00 until 4:00 P.M. Sunday, February 26, 2017 at Fohn Funeral Home in Cassville.